Cooper Financial Group Acquires 2,637 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.43. The stock had a trading volume of 275,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,488. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.32. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.08 and a 1 year high of $116.76.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

