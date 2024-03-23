Cooper Financial Group Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Cooper Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 181.5% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.77. 3,703,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,571,067. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $110.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.06 and its 200 day moving average is $100.43. The stock has a market cap of $75.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

