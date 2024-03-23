Cooper Financial Group Boosts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 200,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 67,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $526,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,454,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,417. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $77.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.06.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

