Cooper Financial Group Buys 659 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,449,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc grew its position in AbbVie by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 48,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $1,310,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total value of $9,184,047.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,375,512.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 386,236 shares of company stock worth $68,230,547. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Guggenheim raised their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on AbbVie from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.71.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $178.45. 4,084,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,506,825. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $182.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 162.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 227.11%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Articles

