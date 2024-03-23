Cooper Financial Group Buys New Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 468,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,799,000. Douglas Emmett makes up approximately 1.2% of Cooper Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cooper Financial Group owned 0.28% of Douglas Emmett as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 6.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 243,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 14,079 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett during the third quarter worth $377,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 26.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,201,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,720 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the third quarter valued at $425,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,527,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,254,000 after buying an additional 37,517 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Douglas Emmett Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.38. 1,565,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,724,010. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $16.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.91.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -292.31%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Douglas Emmett from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DEI

About Douglas Emmett

(Free Report)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.