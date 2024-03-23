Cooper Financial Group Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Cooper Financial Group reduced its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,728 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESGU. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $68,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $114.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,494. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $85.91 and a 12-month high of $115.19. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.06 and a 200-day moving average of $102.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.3842 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

