Cooper Financial Group Has $1.31 Million Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,227 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Maxim Group cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price target (up from $332.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $417.27.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total value of $150,697.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,804 shares in the company, valued at $23,755,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,029 shares of company stock valued at $7,989,227 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $415.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 821,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,594. The company has a market capitalization of $107.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.78. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $300.67 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $424.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $388.78.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 36.68%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

