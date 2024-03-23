Cooper Financial Group Purchases 180 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 601.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,874,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,571,000 after acquiring an additional 6,751,373 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,771 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 114.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,038,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685,922 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,877,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,531,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,882,000 after acquiring an additional 939,567 shares in the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.76. 2,037,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,809,347. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $82.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.47.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- Trading Halts Explained
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.