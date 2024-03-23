Cooper Financial Group Purchases 180 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 601.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,874,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,571,000 after acquiring an additional 6,751,373 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,771 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 114.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,038,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685,922 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,877,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,531,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,882,000 after acquiring an additional 939,567 shares in the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.76. 2,037,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,809,347. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $82.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.2405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

