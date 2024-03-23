Cooper Financial Group Purchases 476 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,926 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp lifted its position in Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $1,496,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,311 shares of company stock valued at $12,832,129. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of V stock traded down $7.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $283.26. The stock had a trading volume of 8,744,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,495,454. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.14 and a 12-month high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $277.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on V. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.30.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

