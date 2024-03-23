Cooper Financial Group Raises Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,338 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,890,000. Herbst Group LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 16,981 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Kure Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its position in Boeing by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 4,787 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in Boeing by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 6,491 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

BA stock traded up $1.15 on Friday, hitting $188.85. 7,826,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,865,459. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $176.25 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.75) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Edward Jones cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.56.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

