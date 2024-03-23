Cooper Financial Group Reduces Stock Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG)

Cooper Financial Group cut its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $821,000. Bensler LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $11,146,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $483,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,062,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,011,000 after buying an additional 553,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.82. 98,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,785. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.21. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.03 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

