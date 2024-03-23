Cooper Financial Group Sells 5,990 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Cooper Financial Group lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,990 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises 0.7% of Cooper Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 213,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,095,000 after acquiring an additional 12,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $774,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of HDV traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.68. 296,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,811. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $93.46 and a 52 week high of $108.77. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.60.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

