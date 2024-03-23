Cooper Financial Group Takes $20.98 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 299,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,983,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for 3.8% of Cooper Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 192,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,492,000 after purchasing an additional 20,852 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 374,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.70. 338,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,697. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.24. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $60.99 and a 12 month high of $75.39.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

