Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) Sets New 52-Week High at $7.26

Copperleaf Technologies Inc. (TSE:CPLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$7.26 and last traded at C$7.24, with a volume of 161428 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.95.

A number of research firms recently commented on CPLF. CIBC upgraded Copperleaf Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Copperleaf Technologies from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Copperleaf Technologies from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 5.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.91. The company has a market cap of C$558.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.41, a P/E/G ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.96.

CopperLeaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. The company's software leverages operational and financial data to help clients manage their assets and optimize their investment decisions to realize the business value.

