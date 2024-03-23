COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their neutral rating on shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $29.00.

CDP has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut COPT Defense Properties from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI raised COPT Defense Properties from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded COPT Defense Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.86.

Shares of NYSE CDP opened at $23.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.22. COPT Defense Properties has a fifty-two week low of $21.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is an increase from COPT Defense Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio is -170.15%.

About COPT Defense Properties

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

