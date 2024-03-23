CoreCap Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS)

CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 295,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,184 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of CoreCap Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF were worth $19,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 25,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 190,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,144,000 after buying an additional 26,332 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,603,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,677,000 after buying an additional 726,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,813,000.

Get Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:GSUS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.61. The company had a trading volume of 26,238 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (GSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSUS was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.