CoreCap Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

CoreCap Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,554 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.98. The company had a trading volume of 30,262,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,142,516. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.42 and a twelve month high of $108.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.45.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.2952 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

