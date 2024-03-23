CoreCap Advisors LLC Has $3.19 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

CoreCap Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,110,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,877,000 after purchasing an additional 100,616 shares in the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,901,000 after purchasing an additional 11,222 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,820 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 84,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $282,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

BATS EFG traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $103.82. The stock had a trading volume of 322,824 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.55. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

