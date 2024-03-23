CoreCap Advisors LLC Has $3.90 Million Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 126,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEM. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 186,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 283.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter.

GEM stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.25. 57,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,578. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.70. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.54 and a 1-year high of $31.66. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.72.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

