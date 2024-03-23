CoreCap Advisors LLC Purchases 3,481 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 409,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 1.9% of CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $30,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BND. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.55. 4,169,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,746,208. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.2023 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

