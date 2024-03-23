CoreCap Advisors LLC Purchases 739 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 180.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 74.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In related news, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $625,482.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,951 shares in the company, valued at $743,200.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $625,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,200.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $662,783.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,869.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,095 shares of company stock worth $2,168,183 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DTE Energy stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.88. 1,076,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,448. The firm has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $116.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.89.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

DTE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Further Reading

