CoreCap Advisors LLC Sells 3,020 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

CoreCap Advisors LLC cut its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,360 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 36,018 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 25,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in Cisco Systems by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 654,391 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $33,060,000 after buying an additional 177,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 192,680 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,734,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,022,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,373,536. The company has a market capitalization of $201.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.18.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.42%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at $9,579,865.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,441 shares of company stock worth $972,080 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Melius cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.42.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

