CoreCap Advisors LLC Takes $3.64 Million Position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 90,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,640,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned about 1.35% of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 327.9% in the 4th quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 48,406 shares during the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management increased its position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 7,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 137,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after acquiring an additional 72,054 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 787.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Stock Performance

BUFF stock remained flat at $41.64 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 18,565 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.07 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.67.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Profile

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

