Corner Growth Acquisition (NASDAQ:COOL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.85

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.85 and traded as high as $10.95. Corner Growth Acquisition shares last traded at $10.92, with a volume of 3,542 shares changing hands.

Corner Growth Acquisition Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corner Growth Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition by 1.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 188,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 147,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Corner Growth Acquisition by 2.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 425,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after buying an additional 10,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corner Growth Acquisition Company Profile

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

