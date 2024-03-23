CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) PT Raised to $107.00

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

CSGP has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $98.30.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $95.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.01, a quick ratio of 12.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.61. The company has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.04, a PEG ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.83. CoStar Group has a 12 month low of $65.12 and a 12 month high of $100.38.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoStar Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in CoStar Group by 37.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 739,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,877,000 after acquiring an additional 200,183 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,580,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,308,000 after buying an additional 662,592 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,657,000 after buying an additional 12,422 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 439,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,777,000 after purchasing an additional 36,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

