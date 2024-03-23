Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,492 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 42.3% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 74 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 888.9% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 122.0% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 91 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total value of $5,487,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 216,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,306,297.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total transaction of $1,700,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,750.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total transaction of $5,487,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 216,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,306,297.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,582 shares of company stock worth $10,736,778. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $750.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $668.50.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $7.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $734.80. 1,794,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,595,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $720.35 and its 200 day moving average is $636.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $476.75 and a one year high of $787.08.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.09. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $58.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.78 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 26.68%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

