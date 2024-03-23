Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Receives $23.88 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.86.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CUZ. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

Shares of CUZ opened at $23.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.27. Cousins Properties has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $25.19.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.47 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 232.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,896,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,541,000 after acquiring an additional 216,657 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,004,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,107,000 after acquiring an additional 98,087 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,208,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,164 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 8,530,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,500,000 after acquiring an additional 117,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,465,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,999,000 after acquiring an additional 73,517 shares in the last quarter.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Further Reading

