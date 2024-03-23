Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

CRNX has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $54.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CRNX stock opened at $44.29 on Tuesday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $47.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.62.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.01). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.93% and a negative net margin of 4,223.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.84) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $107,670.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,005.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $2,648,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,179.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $107,670.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,005.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,406 shares of company stock valued at $4,801,328. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 69.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 33,463 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 9,063 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,296,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,365,000 after buying an additional 20,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

See Also

