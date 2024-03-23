Critical Analysis: Jianzhi Education Technology Group (NASDAQ:JZ) versus iHuman (NYSE:IH)

Jianzhi Education Technology Group (NASDAQ:JZ – Get Free Report) and iHuman (NYSE:IH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Jianzhi Education Technology Group has a beta of 3.97, indicating that its share price is 297% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iHuman has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Jianzhi Education Technology Group alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jianzhi Education Technology Group and iHuman’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jianzhi Education Technology Group $73.32 million 0.58 -$28.88 million N/A N/A iHuman $143.40 million 0.68 $25.48 million $0.47 3.89

Institutional & Insider Ownership

iHuman has higher revenue and earnings than Jianzhi Education Technology Group.

5.0% of iHuman shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.6% of iHuman shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Jianzhi Education Technology Group and iHuman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jianzhi Education Technology Group N/A N/A N/A iHuman 17.78% 20.27% 13.15%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Jianzhi Education Technology Group and iHuman, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jianzhi Education Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A iHuman 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

iHuman beats Jianzhi Education Technology Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jianzhi Education Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited develops and provides educational content products and IT services to higher education institutions in China. The company designs and develops customized IT system services. It also offers procurement and assembling services for equipment; digital content for vocational training; and educational resources and course content, as well as technological support and maintenance services. In addition, the company provides mobile media services, including mobile media advertising, mobile application content data business system, and Wo reading services. Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, China.

About iHuman

(Get Free Report)

iHuman Inc. provides intellectual development products to individual users, kindergartens, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman ABC, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Thinking, iHuman Books, iHuman Stories, iHuman Reading, iHumanpedia, iHuman Kids Workout, iHuman Coding, iHuman Fun Idioms, iHuman Little Artists, iHuman Writing, iHuman Fantastic Friends, and iHuman Readers; bekids Coding, bekids Coloring, bekids Science, bekids Reading, bekids Puzzle, bekids Academy, and Gogo Town; and Aha World, an open-ended interactive app that nurtures a desire for discovery. It also provides intellectually stimulating materials, including books, interactive materials, and smart devices that develop children's abilities in speaking, critical thinking, independent reading, and creativity. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Jianzhi Education Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jianzhi Education Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.