Critical Survey: Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) and SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC)

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) and SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) are both real estate companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and SITE Centers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00 SITE Centers 0 2 2 0 2.50

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 39.56%. SITE Centers has a consensus target price of $14.13, suggesting a potential upside of 0.75%. Given Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than SITE Centers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A SITE Centers 49.25% 14.00% 6.56%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and SITE Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and SITE Centers’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SITE Centers $546.28 million 5.37 $265.70 million $1.21 11.59

SITE Centers has higher revenue and earnings than Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.9% of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.9% of SITE Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of SITE Centers shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SITE Centers beats Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust



Choice Properties is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust that creates enduring value through the ownership, operation and development of high-quality commercial and residential properties. We believe that value comes from creating spaces that improve how our tenants and communities come together to live, work, and connect. We strive to understand the needs of our tenants and manage our properties to the highest standard. We aspire to develop healthy, resilient communities through our dedication to social, economic, and environmental sustainability. In everything we do, we are guided by a shared set of values grounded in Care, Ownership, Respect and Excellence.

About SITE Centers



SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

