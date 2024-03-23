CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by Jessup Wealth Management Inc

Jessup Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 292.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,296 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike comprises approximately 3.6% of Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $7,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRWD. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 124.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,516,000 after buying an additional 2,757,251 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 1,593.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,643,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,806 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,659 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $244,740,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,905 shares during the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total value of $3,601,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 846,799 shares in the company, valued at $203,341,843.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total transaction of $3,601,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 846,799 shares in the company, valued at $203,341,843.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at $89,195,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 235,881 shares of company stock valued at $72,230,185. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRWD traded down $1.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $327.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,601,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,355,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $365.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $311.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.30. The company has a market cap of $79.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 909.97, a PEG ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.06.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $358.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.29.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

