CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $242.00

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $242.00 and last traded at $242.00, with a volume of 6883 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $236.99.

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $225.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.06. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.10). CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $174.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total value of $230,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,502,309.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CSW Industrials news, EVP Don Sullivan sold 7,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.90, for a total transaction of $1,807,023.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,956 shares in the company, valued at $6,685,940.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total value of $230,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,502,309.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,826 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,443. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CSW Industrials

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 23.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 3.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 1.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 11.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

About CSW Industrials

(Get Free Report)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.