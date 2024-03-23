CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $242.00

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $242.00 and last traded at $242.00, with a volume of 6883 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $236.99.
CSW Industrials Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $225.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.06. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.77.
CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.10). CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $174.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.
CSW Industrials Announces Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling
In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total value of $230,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,502,309.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CSW Industrials news, EVP Don Sullivan sold 7,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.90, for a total transaction of $1,807,023.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,956 shares in the company, valued at $6,685,940.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total value of $230,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,502,309.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,826 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,443. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of CSW Industrials
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 23.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 3.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 1.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 11.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.
About CSW Industrials
CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.
