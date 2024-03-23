CX Institutional Acquires New Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,594,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Brickley Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG opened at $97.82 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $100.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.32.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

