CX Institutional Decreases Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

CX Institutional trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,446 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 863 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its position in McDonald’s by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,374 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, STAR Financial Bank increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the second quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 3,767 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.10.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD stock opened at $282.61 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $291.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.86. The company has a market capitalization of $204.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

