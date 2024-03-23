CX Institutional Grows Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 58.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,891.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,891.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,957 shares of company stock worth $8,265,802. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

Danaher Stock Up 0.3 %

Danaher stock opened at $254.79 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $259.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $245.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.02%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

