CX Institutional Invests $977,000 in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

CX Institutional purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $977,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 987.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,607,000 after acquiring an additional 282,186 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 100,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,969,000 after buying an additional 12,947 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 75,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,761,000 after acquiring an additional 17,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,894,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYW opened at $136.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.40 and its 200-day moving average is $119.42. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $87.82 and a 52-week high of $137.54.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

