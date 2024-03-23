CX Institutional Sells 782 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

CX Institutional reduced its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,136 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth about $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 971.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $190.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.90. The company has a market cap of $174.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $199.18.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.85.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

