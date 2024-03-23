CX Institutional Trims Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

CX Institutional cut its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 7.2% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 197,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,320,000 after buying an additional 34,478 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,639,513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $234,811,000 after acquiring an additional 9,232 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $45,321,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $165.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.95. The stock has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.36 and a fifty-two week high of $176.84.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.01). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.94% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.43%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DRI shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.19.

In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total transaction of $1,115,229.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,124,959.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total transaction of $1,115,229.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,124,959.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total transaction of $628,336.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,141,849.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

