Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.94% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Darden Restaurants updated its FY24 guidance to $8.80-8.90 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 8.800-8.900 EPS.

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 1.1 %

DRI stock traded up $1.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.11. 1,675,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,292,270. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $133.36 and a 1 year high of $176.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.95. The stock has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 61.43%.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

In related news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total transaction of $628,336.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,849.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total transaction of $628,336.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,849.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total transaction of $1,115,229.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,959.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DRI shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.19.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

See Also

