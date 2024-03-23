Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.94% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Darden Restaurants updated its FY24 guidance to $8.80-8.90 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 8.800-8.900 EPS.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Darden Restaurants stock traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,675,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $133.36 and a 1-year high of $176.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.95. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.19.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total transaction of $1,115,229.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,959.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total value of $628,336.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,141,849.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total transaction of $1,115,229.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,124,959.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 980.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 292.5% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

See Also

