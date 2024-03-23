David Arnold Sells 11,667 Shares of Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) Stock

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU – Get Free Report) insider David Arnold sold 11,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 977 ($12.44), for a total transaction of £113,986.59 ($145,113.42).

Shares of LON GFTU opened at GBX 993.90 ($12.65) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 966.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 891.45. The company has a market capitalization of £2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,183.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Grafton Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 737.20 ($9.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,002.80 ($12.77).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 26 ($0.33) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from Grafton Group’s previous dividend of $10.00. Grafton Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,285.71%.

GFTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 1,000 ($12.73) to GBX 1,100 ($14.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.28) target price on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

