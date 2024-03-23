DB Gold Short ETN (NYSEARCA:DGZ) Shares Up 1.6%

DB Gold Short ETN (NYSEARCA:DGZ – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.96 and last traded at $9.86. Approximately 11,192 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 419% from the average daily volume of 2,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.15.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DB Gold Short ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in DB Gold Short ETN (NYSEARCA:DGZ – Free Report) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,507 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 21.89% of DB Gold Short ETN worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

