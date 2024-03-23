Decisionpoint Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DPSI) Shares Down 7.1%

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.40 and last traded at $8.41. 20,170 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 12,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.05.

Decisionpoint Systems Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $65.79 million, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Decisionpoint Systems

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Decisionpoint Systems stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPSI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.38% of Decisionpoint Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

Decisionpoint Systems Company Profile

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc through its subsidiaries, engages in designs, consults, and implements mobility enterprise solutions and services. It provides managed and professional services that enable customers to implement and manage complex projects; and designs, deploys, and supports mobile computing systems that enables customers to access employers' data networks.

