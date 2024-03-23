Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 1,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.3 %

Deere & Company stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $398.86. 1,514,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,771. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $379.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $382.02. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.55 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.55 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.69.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

