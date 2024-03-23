Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (NYSEARCA:CRUZ) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (NYSEARCA:CRUZ – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.57 and last traded at $22.47. 35,976 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 146% from the average session volume of 14,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.35.

Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.15. The company has a market cap of $59.02 million, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Trading of Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (NYSEARCA:CRUZ – Free Report) by 827.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,250 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.52% of Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF Company Profile

The Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (CRUZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index that gives global exposure to the airline, hotel and cruise industries. CRUZ was launched on Jun 2, 2021 and is managed by Defiance.

