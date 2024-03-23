Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Raised to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $45.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners Price Performance

DKL stock opened at $40.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 2.08. Delek Logistics Partners has a 12 month low of $36.50 and a 12 month high of $58.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.62.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $254.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.51 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 12.37% and a negative return on equity of 102.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek Logistics Partners Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.52%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after buying an additional 26,425 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after buying an additional 19,430 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP provides gathering, pipeline, transportation, and other services for crude oil, intermediates, refined products, natural gas, storage, wholesale marketing, terminalling water disposal and recycling customers in the United States. The Gathering and Processing segment consists of pipelines, tanks, and offloading facilities that provide crude oil and natural gas gathering and processing, water disposal and recycling, and storage services, as well as crude oil transportation services to third parties.

