Dero (DERO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $73.85 Million

Dero (DERO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 23rd. During the last seven days, Dero has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. Dero has a total market capitalization of $73.85 million and $29,529.53 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.16 or 0.00007914 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65,191.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $467.99 or 0.00717813 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.55 or 0.00132749 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00009277 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00047021 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $138.84 or 0.00212961 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00058636 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.33 or 0.00127811 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,312,916 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

