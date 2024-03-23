dForce USD (USX) Price Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001532 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $34.12 million and approximately $78,437.64 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00018337 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.55 or 0.00132749 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00009277 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000152 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,160,620 tokens. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99853895 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $122,322.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

