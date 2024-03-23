Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Hits New 1-Year High at $453.26

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $453.26 and last traded at $453.26, with a volume of 11684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $439.66.

DDS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Dillard’s from $330.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Dillard’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $410.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $365.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $13.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.59 by $2.10. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 10.94%. Equities analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 32.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.23%.

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.21, for a total transaction of $205,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,687,794. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.55, for a total value of $382,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,552,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.21, for a total value of $205,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,687,794. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Dillard’s by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,881,000 after buying an additional 36,253 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Dillard’s by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Dillard’s by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 84,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,085,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in Dillard’s by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dillard’s by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. 54.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The company also engages in the general contracting construction activities.

