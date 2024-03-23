Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Sold by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,728 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 37,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 34,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.37. 547,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,462. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.50. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.45 and a fifty-two week high of $36.61.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

